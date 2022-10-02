Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 492,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 577,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 464,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,491. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $3.52.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

