Critical Analysis: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) versus IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and IceCure Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 614.29%. IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $5.70, indicating a potential upside of 341.86%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than IceCure Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A IceCure Medical -423.34% -72.71% -57.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and IceCure Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$16.95 million N/A N/A IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million ($0.43) -3.00

IceCure Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats IceCure Medical on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.

(Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

About IceCure Medical

(Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.