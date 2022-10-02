CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Short Interest Update

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,700 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the August 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

CFB stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. 100,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,284. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $643.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.33% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

In related news, Director James W. Kuykendall bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,201 shares in the company, valued at $687,888.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director James W. Kuykendall purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,888.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lance Humphreys sold 14,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $220,444.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,622 shares of company stock worth $240,694 in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 29.0% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 36.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

