Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $302,269,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cummins by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,311,000 after acquiring an additional 244,928 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

Cummins Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $203.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

