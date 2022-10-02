CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 863,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.98. 713,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,932. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 41.41%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.08%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 102,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 51,821 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 72,892 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wolfe Research lowered CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

