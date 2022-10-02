Cyclub (CYCLUB) Trading 5.9% Lower This Week

Cyclub (CYCLUB) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Cyclub coin can currently be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclub has a total market capitalization of $31.22 million and $1.14 million worth of Cyclub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclub has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cyclub Profile

Cyclub launched on August 13th, 2020. Cyclub’s total supply is 3,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Cyclub is cyclub.io. Cyclub’s official Twitter account is @MciPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CyClub is a Dapp of Cyworld Classic, the mainnet of Cyworld, the world's first SNS, and the coin used in CyClub is CYC, a coin rebranded from the existing MCI.Telegram”

