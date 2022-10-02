DAO1 Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $29,382.81 (DAO1)

DAO1 (DAO1) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One DAO1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAO1 has traded down 28.6% against the dollar. DAO1 has a market capitalization of $29,382.81 and approximately $31,262.00 worth of DAO1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009179 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DAO1

DAO1’s official Twitter account is @Dao1Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAO1 is https://reddit.com/r/DAO1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAO1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

