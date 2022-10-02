Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.40-$8.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.20 billion-$10.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.29 billion.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $126.32 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $158.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a 200 day moving average of $125.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Cowen lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.43.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $387,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 74.9% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.