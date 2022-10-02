DecentBet (DBET) One Day Volume Tops $18.00

DecentBet (DBET) traded 55.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $14,653.01 and approximately $18.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 57.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,131.79 or 0.99973627 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00064426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010451 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00064143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081899 BTC.

DBET is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

