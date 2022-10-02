Del Sette Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Snowflake accounts for about 2.2% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 475.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth $30,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %

SNOW stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,494,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average of $167.00. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock valued at $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

