Del Sette Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.8% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,902,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,736,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.26. 78,482,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,725,784. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $304.46 and a 200 day moving average of $310.11.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

