delta.theta (DLTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $14,440.00

delta.theta (DLTA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One delta.theta coin can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. delta.theta has a total market capitalization of $779,909.65 and $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, delta.theta has traded up 71.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069610 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10641761 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About delta.theta

delta.theta’s total supply is 99,307,917 coins and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.

Buying and Selling delta.theta

