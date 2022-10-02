delta.theta (DLTA) Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

delta.theta (DLTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, delta.theta has traded 71.9% higher against the dollar. delta.theta has a total market capitalization of $781,399.77 and $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One delta.theta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009175 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010778 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
delta.theta Profile
delta.theta’s total supply is 99,307,917 coins and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.
delta.theta Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for delta.theta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for delta.theta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.