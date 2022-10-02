delta.theta (DLTA) Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

delta.theta (DLTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, delta.theta has traded 71.9% higher against the dollar. delta.theta has a total market capitalization of $781,399.77 and $14,440.00 worth of delta.theta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One delta.theta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010778 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

delta.theta Profile

delta.theta’s total supply is 99,307,917 coins and its circulating supply is 53,780,000 coins. delta.theta’s official Twitter account is @home.

delta.theta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as delta.theta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire delta.theta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy delta.theta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

