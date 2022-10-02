DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,600 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the August 31st total of 450,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

DeNA Price Performance

OTCMKTS DNACF remained flat at $13.05 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36. DeNA has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Get DeNA alerts:

DeNA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates through Game Business, Sports Business, Live Streaming Business, Healthcare Business, and New Businesses and Others segments. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

Receive News & Ratings for DeNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.