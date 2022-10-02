Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.01.

Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 269,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,285. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Deutsche Börse ( OTCMKTS:DBOEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Börse will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

