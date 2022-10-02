Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DBOEY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deutsche Börse to €196.10 ($200.10) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €198.00 ($202.04) to €202.00 ($206.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse from €182.00 ($185.71) to €173.00 ($176.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €200.00 ($204.08) to €210.00 ($214.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.01.
Deutsche Börse Price Performance
Deutsche Börse stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 269,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,285. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72.
About Deutsche Börse
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Deutsche Börse (DBOEY)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.