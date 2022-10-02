DGPayment (DGP) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.00 Million

DGPayment (DGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One DGPayment coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DGPayment has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. DGPayment has a market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DGPayment alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DGPayment Coin Profile

DGPayment was first traded on July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. The official message board for DGPayment is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DGPayment should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DGPayment using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DGPayment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DGPayment and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.