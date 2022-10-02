Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Short Interest Update

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DSX remained flat at $3.61 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,003. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. Diana Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $311.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 44.08%. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.43 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Diana Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.47%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DSX. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diana Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Diana Shipping from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diana Shipping presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 137,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 48,645 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Diana Shipping by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 629,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Diana Shipping by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the last quarter. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of April 13, 2022, it operated a fleet of 35 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, and 8 Panamax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.