Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Holdings Raised by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $13,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 459.2% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.96 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.