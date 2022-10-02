Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 454.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,137,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751,846 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $49,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 41,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 116,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.