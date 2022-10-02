Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.24. 3,095,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $29.33.

