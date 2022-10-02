Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

DIN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King reissued a buy rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.00.

DIN stock opened at $63.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a market capitalization of $996.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.03 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 64,668 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

