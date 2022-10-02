Dipper Network 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,545.00 (DIP)

Dipper Network (DIP) traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, Dipper Network has traded down 32% against the US dollar. One Dipper Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dipper Network has a market capitalization of $281,603.90 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dipper Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,259.14 or 1.00060698 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063398 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064578 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00081898 BTC.

Dipper Network Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. The official website for Dipper Network is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dipper Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dipper Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dipper Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dipper Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.