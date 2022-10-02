Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the August 31st total of 87,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DRCT shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial began coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Direct Digital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRCT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.24. Direct Digital has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Direct Digital ( NASDAQ:DRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Direct Digital will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Direct Digital news, President W Keith Smith sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direct Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.26% of Direct Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

