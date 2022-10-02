Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.0598 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and $270.55 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0598 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.76 or 0.00274680 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001212 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016858 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 136,321,626,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

