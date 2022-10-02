Dollar General Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd.

Dollar General has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 17.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.4%.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $239.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.85.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock worth $66,271,237. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

