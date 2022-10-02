Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Short Interest Update

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the August 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolphin Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the period. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of DLPN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,132. The company has a market cap of $25.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Dolphin Entertainment has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

