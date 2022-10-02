Donut Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Donut has a market cap of $129,050.32 and $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 coins. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

