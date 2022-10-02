Donut Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Donut has a market cap of $129,050.32 and $675.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009119 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010784 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069961 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10695321 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Donut Profile
Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins and its circulating supply is 102,066,631 coins. The Reddit community for Donut is https://reddit.com/r/ethtrader. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader. Donut’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Donut Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.