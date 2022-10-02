Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 825.0 days.
Dowa Stock Performance
Shares of Dowa stock remained flat at $37.32 on Friday. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Dowa has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65.
Dowa Company Profile
