Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the August 31st total of 68,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 825.0 days.

Dowa Stock Performance

Shares of Dowa stock remained flat at $37.32 on Friday. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400. Dowa has a twelve month low of $34.18 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65.

Get Dowa alerts:

Dowa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Dowa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.