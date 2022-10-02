Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.0263 on Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market capitalization of $824,452.44 and $17,042.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,977.47 or 1.00007117 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00064311 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010540 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00082250 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

DUCK is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

