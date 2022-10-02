Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Duckhorn Portfolio updated its FY23 guidance to $0.62-0.64 EPS.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. 1,374,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,992. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duckhorn Portfolio

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $96,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,150,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,331,143,294.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

