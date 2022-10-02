Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the August 31st total of 8,070,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $193,816.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DT. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $743,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 20,368 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,665,000 after purchasing an additional 106,732 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT stock opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $80.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $267.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DT. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Dynatrace to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.68.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

