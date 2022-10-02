Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Down 23.1% in September

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 100,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eastside Distilling stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 4.30% of Eastside Distilling worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Eastside Distilling Price Performance

EAST stock remained flat at $0.28 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 213,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,709. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eastside Distilling will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

