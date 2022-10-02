Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EVT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 197,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,531. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 490,695 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,220,000 after buying an additional 206,459 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,203 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.