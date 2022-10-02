Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Down 9.6% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the August 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EVT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 197,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,531. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $30.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.32.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
