EDDASwap Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week (EDDA)

EDDASwap (EDDA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. EDDASwap has a market cap of $592,654.00 and approximately $71,373.00 worth of EDDASwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EDDASwap has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EDDASwap coin can currently be bought for $118.53 or 0.00614838 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EDDASwap Coin Profile

EDDASwap launched on March 6th, 2021. EDDASwap’s total supply is 5,000 coins. EDDASwap’s official Twitter account is @EDDASwap and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDDASwap’s official website is eddaswap.com.

EDDASwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EDDASwap is an ecosystem of DeFi + NFT applications with a DEX supporting ERC-20, Binance Smart Chain and Polkadot.EDDA is the native token of the EDDASwap ecosystem, deriving its name from an ancient collection of mythological Norse poems. EDDA Token holders will be the primary beneficiaries of the continued usage and growth of EDDASwap, and will ultimately govern the ecosystem in a decentralized manner.”

