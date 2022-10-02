EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I Trims BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Target Price to $8.00

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioVie in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

BioVie Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ BIVI opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 4.50. BioVie has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.60.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

