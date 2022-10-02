eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.
eGain Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.35 on Friday. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
EGAN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.
