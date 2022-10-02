eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.12-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.00 million-$103.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $107.19 million. eGain also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $7.35 on Friday. eGain has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67.

EGAN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded eGain from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in eGain by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in eGain by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eGain by 181.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

