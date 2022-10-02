Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Up 31.0% in September

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,260,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 5,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$20.25 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $213.45 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

