Eleven Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $91,460.00 (ELE)

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Eleven Finance has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Eleven Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. Eleven Finance has a total market cap of $43,510.87 and $91,460.00 worth of Eleven Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eleven Finance alerts:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eleven Finance Coin Profile

ELE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Eleven Finance’s total supply is 5,320,822 coins and its circulating supply is 3,763,683 coins. Eleven Finance’s official Twitter account is @ElevenFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Eleven Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elementrem is a Proof of Work Ethereum clone. It has the same features and tools like smart contract and dapp creation and deployment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eleven Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eleven Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eleven Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eleven Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eleven Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.