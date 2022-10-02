Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded down $6.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $323.35. 4,474,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

