Elysian Price Hits $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (ELS)

Elysian (ELS) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Elysian coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elysian has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $268,835.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000566 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00014366 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

Elysian (ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2018. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

