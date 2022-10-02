Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from €77.00 ($78.57) to €72.00 ($73.47) in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Trading Up 14.7 %

OTCMKTS:THQQF opened at $6.00 on Thursday. Embracer Group AB has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

