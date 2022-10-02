Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Embraer Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $8.60 on Friday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -860.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Embraer
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.
Embraer Company Profile
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

