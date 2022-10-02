Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Short Interest Down 6.6% in September

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the August 31st total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Embraer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $8.60 on Friday. Embraer has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -860.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Embraer had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Embraer will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Embraer

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $5,439,000. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in Embraer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 223,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 168,037 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $45,746,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 733.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 530,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 466,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Embraer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.