Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,842,700 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the August 31st total of 1,438,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 767.8 days.

Emera Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.57. 1,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,770. Emera has a one year low of $40.57 and a one year high of $52.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.54 and a 200 day moving average of $47.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Emera from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

