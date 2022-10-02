EmiSwap (ESW) Trading Up 0% This Week

EmiSwap (ESW) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One EmiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EmiSwap has traded up 0% against the US dollar. EmiSwap has a market cap of $100,791.18 and approximately $59,081.00 worth of EmiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EmiSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,197.91 or 1.00018564 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063579 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00064500 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00081945 BTC.

EmiSwap Coin Profile

EmiSwap (CRYPTO:ESW) is a coin. EmiSwap’s total supply is 42,946,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,946,444 coins. EmiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sharemeall and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EmiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “eSwitch® aims to be the cryptocurrency of a new system of exchange and sharing of goods and services in which humans and these universal values will be the center. ShareMeAll Marketplace and eSwitch® (ESW) tokens are an alternative community project for the exchange and sharing not only of skills, but also of objects, all or part of their home, their car, ect. eSwitch® (ESW) is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EmiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EmiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EmiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EmiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EmiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.