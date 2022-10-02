Empty Set Dollar 1-Day Volume Reaches $28,133.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $312,723.00 and $28,133.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 135,744,230 coins. The official website for Empty Set Dollar is www.emptyset.finance. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance.ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol.”

