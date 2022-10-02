Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target Cut to $78.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DAVA. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Endava stock opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. Endava has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Endava by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Endava by 1.1% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Endava by 17.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Endava by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

