Enova International’s (ENVA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a $42.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ENVA opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 13.45 and a quick ratio of 13.45. Enova International has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Enova International’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enova International will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
