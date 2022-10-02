Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Enservco Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE:ENSV opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.17.

Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 86.87% and a negative net margin of 45.92%. The company had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

