Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Down 15.4% in September

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the August 31st total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Entrée Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

ERLFF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,089. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Entrée Resources has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.