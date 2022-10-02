Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,400 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the August 31st total of 133,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Envela Stock Performance

ELA traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 22,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,559. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Envela has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The company has a market cap of $136.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Envela by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envela by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envela by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, school districts, and other organizations in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

Further Reading

